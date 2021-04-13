Immune India Deposit Scheme has a maturity of 1,111 days, and is for a limited period. Senior citizens are eligible for extra interest as applicable

In order to encourage people to get Covid-19 jabs, the Central Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme - Immune India Deposit Scheme - offering an additional interest rate of 25 basis points (bps) above the applicable card rate for those who get vaccinated.

Immune India Deposit Scheme has a maturity of 1,111 days, and is for a limited period. Senior citizens are eligible for extra interest as applicable.

"To encourage Vaccination under COVID 19, Central Bank of India launches Special Deposit Product “Immune India Deposit Scheme" for 1111 days at an attractive extra Interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for Citizens who got Vaccinated," the bank said in a tweet.

Period: 1111 days

Eligibility: Covid-19 vaccinated only

Get 25bps extra on fixed deposit

50 bps extra for senior citizens

Central Bank of India latest FD interest rates effective 8 January 2021

On FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years, Central Bank of India gives interest rtae ranging from 2.75% to 5.1%. These rates are effective from 8 January 2021.

15 - 30 days 2.90%

31 - 45 days 2.90%

60 - 90 days 3.25%

91 - 179 days 3.90%

271 - 364 days 4.25%

1 yr to less than 2 yrs 4.90%

3 yr to less than 5 years 5.10%

5 years & above up to 10 years 5.10%

The country hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.