Got refund for online shopping after cancelling order but your credit card bill still shows due amount? Should you pay?

When you buy a new outfit or home appliance using a credit card and later decide to return it, the merchant initiates a refund. Depending on the store's policy and refund option that you choose, the amount may be credited to your credit card account or offered as wallet balance for future purchases.

In the case of credit card payments for online orders, the bank pays the merchant on your behalf and you are required to clear the dues by the payment deadline. Therefore, a refund here generally does not mean receiving physical cash.

Instead, the amount is credited back to your card account, reducing your outstanding dues or increasing your available credit limit. In contrast, refunds for cash on delivery or UPI transactions are credited directly to your bank account.

Should you pay the bill if your refund is pending? A credit card refund takes time to process through the payment network and reflect in your account. The timeline depends on the merchant but it can take anywhere around 5-14 days for the refund to appear.

Suppose your credit card billing date is tomorrow, but your refund has not yet arrived. In that case, your statement may still include the original purchase amount, even though you returned the product.

Ideally you should clear the full amount due by the payment due date because paying only the minimum amount due can lead to interest on the unpaid balance and also result in the loss of the interest-free period on future purchases.

How credit card refunds are adjusted: 3 scenarios A credit card refund can be adjusted differently depending on when it is received in relation to your billing cycle and whether you have already paid your bill. A blog post by Stable Money explains different scenarios and how each works:

— Refund received before the bill is generated: If you return a product and receive the refund within the billing cycle, the refund is adjusted against your purchases before the total amount due is calculated for that month.

— Refund received after the bill is generated: If your credit card statement has already been generated when the refund arrives, the refund is adjusted against your outstanding dues. You need to pay only the remaining amount due.

— Refund received after you have paid the bill: If you have cleared your credit card dues before the refund arrives, the card issuer must seek your consent to adjust the refund amount. If you consent, the amount is adjusted accordingly. If you decline or do not respond, the refund is credited to your bank account.

In cases where you receive a credit card refund, any sort of points, air miles, cashback and other rewards which you have earned on the purchase will be deducted from your account, the blog post noted.

Also Read | Credit card reward points expiring? Why you should avoid unnecessary spending

If a refund brings your total spending below the minimum requirement for a welcome bonus, your credit card issuer may revoke the bonus, depending on the card’s terms and conditions.