Got salary bonus this Diwali? 5 smart ways to strengthen your finances instead of spending it all - Top ideas to follow

Diwali often brings a welcome addition to the monthly salary in the form of a festive bonus, performance-linked payout or annual variable pay. With shopping offers, travel plans and family celebrations competing for attention, however, the additional money can disappear faster than expected.

While there is nothing wrong with using part of the bonus to celebrate the festival, treating the entire payout as disposable income could mean missing an opportunity to improve your financial position.

A Diwali bonus can help salaried individuals address gaps in their financial planning, prepare for large expenses and accelerate progress towards long-term goals. The key is to give the money a purpose before deciding how much to spend.

Here are five ways to put your Diwali bonus to better use.

1. Review your financial health before making purchases Before allocating the bonus, take stock of your existing finances. Check your savings, outstanding loans, monthly expenses and upcoming financial commitments.

For instance, someone who has been postponing an annual insurance premium, school fees or a planned home repair could use the bonus to meet these expenses without disturbing their monthly budget.

It is also important to check whether you have adequate liquidity to manage unexpected expenses. A financial cushion can help households deal with temporary income disruptions or emergencies without relying on expensive borrowing.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), through its investor education initiative, recommends budgeting, prioritising essential expenses and maintaining an emergency fund as part of sound money management.

2. Strengthen your insurance protection A salary bonus can also be an opportunity to review your insurance coverage, particularly if your financial responsibilities have increased.

Employees often depend heavily on group health insurance provided by their employers. However, such coverage may not be sufficient for a family, especially when medical costs rise or employment circumstances change.

Consider whether you need an independent health insurance policy or a super top-up plan to supplement your existing coverage.

Similarly, individuals with financial dependants should review their term life insurance cover. A growing family, a home loan or other financial liabilities could mean that an older policy no longer provides adequate protection.

The objective should not be to purchase multiple policies simply because additional money is available. Instead, identify genuine gaps in your existing coverage and use the bonus to address them.

3. Put money aside for large expenses in the coming year Many expenses do not occur every month but can significantly affect household finances when they arrive.

These include annual insurance premiums, property tax, school fees, vehicle insurance, home maintenance, holidays and planned medical expenses.

Instead of relying on credit cards or dipping into investments when these bills arrive, earmark a portion of the bonus for expenses expected over the next 12 months.

For example, if you anticipate a ₹60,000 insurance premium and school-related expense over the coming year, setting aside the required amount now can prevent a sudden strain on your monthly cash flow.

Keep money meant for near-term expenses in relatively low-risk and accessible avenues rather than exposing it to equity market volatility.

4. Increase your retirement savings and long-term investments A festive bonus can provide an opportunity to increase investments without putting additional pressure on your regular monthly salary.

Salaried individuals can consider increasing their voluntary provident fund (VPF) contributions, subject to applicable rules, or making additional contributions to the National Pension System (NPS).

Those investing towards long-term goals can also allocate a portion of the bonus to mutual funds, depending on their investment horizon, risk appetite and existing asset allocation.

However, investing the entire bonus in equities at one go may not be suitable for everyone. Investors who are uncomfortable with market volatility can stagger their investments over a period of time.

SEBI's investor education guidance highlights the importance of investing regularly, maintaining an emergency fund and choosing investments in line with financial goals.

The important thing is to avoid treating a bonus as an excuse to chase short-term market opportunities. Long-term investing should remain aligned with your financial goals.

5. Invest in skills that can improve your earning potential Financial security is not just about saving and investing existing income. It also depends on your ability to increase your future earnings.

A portion of the Diwali bonus can be used for professional certifications, specialised courses, technical training or other qualifications that could improve your career prospects.

For instance, employees looking to move into managerial roles or switch industries could use the additional money to acquire skills relevant to their target positions.

Such spending should be evaluated like any other investment. Check the credibility of the course, its relevance to your industry and whether it can realistically improve your career prospects.

For younger employees, particularly those in the early stages of their careers, investing in skills can potentially create benefits beyond the immediate financial returns of conventional investments.

How much of your Diwali bonus should you spend? There is no universal formula for dividing a Diwali bonus between spending, saving and investing. The right allocation depends on an individual's existing savings, outstanding liabilities, financial goals and family responsibilities.

Someone with adequate emergency savings, sufficient insurance and no expensive outstanding debt may have greater flexibility to invest or spend the additional money. Someone who has several financial commitments or inadequate savings should prioritise those gaps.

One important consideration is taxation. A cash bonus received from an employer is generally treated as salary income and taxed at the applicable income tax slab rate. Employees should account for the tax impact and plan their allocation based on the actual post-tax amount received.