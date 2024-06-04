Got your annual bonus? Here are smart ways to utilize it
Summary
- Utilize your annual bonus to pay down high-interest debts, such as credit card balances, which can significantly reduce financial burdens and free up income for other goals.
- Consider investing in the National Pension Scheme (NPS) to maximize tax savings and build a robust retirement fund
As the season of bonuses arrives for many working professionals, deciding the most effective way to utilize this annual financial boost can significantly influence one’s fiscal health.