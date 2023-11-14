Got your Diwali bonus? Here's how to make the most of it

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time of happiness and togetherness. It's a moment to cherish with loved ones and also a chance to think about your financial future. When you receive your Diwali bonus, it's like a little extra gift to help you on your financial journey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This article is here to help you make the most of that bonus. We'll explore some straightforward ways to invest and manage your money so your Diwali bonus doesn't just bring short-term joy but becomes a guiding star for your financial future.

Steering Steady with SIP Investments The resilience of retail investments in Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and mutual funds over the past two years underscores the potential for robust financial growth. SIPs embody a disciplined approach, where a fixed sum is invested regularly.

According to AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds India), SIPs accounted for over 70% of net inflows into mutual funds in 2022-23. This growing preference for SIPs can be attributed to their steadfast approach to investing and capacity to cushion market volatility's impact.

Equity Mutual Funds: Nurturing Long-Term Wealth Channelling your Diwali bonus into equity mutual funds is a powerful strategy for long-term wealth creation. The historical performance of the S&P BSE Sensex, which has delivered an approximate 16% annualised return over the last decade, underscores the potential of diversifying your investment portfolio with equities.

A study by CRISIL Research has revealed that equity mutual funds have outperformed other asset classes over the long term. Over the past 30 years, equity mutual funds have recorded an average annual return of 15%, surpassing the 10% for fixed deposits and 12% for gold.

Balancing Safety and Steady Returns: Debt Funds or Fixed Deposits For those who prioritise safety and a consistent source of returns, contemplate placing your bonus in debt funds or fixed deposits. This prudent move can yield a steady return of 5-7%, offering capital protection and liquidity.

According to a study by ICICI Securities, debt funds have consistently delivered stable returns over the past decade. In the financial year 2022-23, debt funds provided an average return of 8%, while fixed deposits offered an average return of 6%.

Gold ETFs: Shielding Against Inflation Gold, renowned for its value preservation, has witnessed a remarkable 22% price increase from November 2021 to November 2023. Investing in Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) acts as a hedge against inflation, further enriching the diversity of your investment portfolio.

A study by the World Gold Council attests to gold's positive correlation with inflation. Over the past 50 years, gold has outperformed stocks and bonds during periods of high inflation.

Also Read | Diwali 2023: How can millennials be more financially wise this festive season? Here are 4 ways Understanding Tax Implications By the Income Tax Act, it is imperative to acknowledge that gifts exceeding INR 50,000 in a year are integrated into your taxable income and are subject to taxation at applicable slab rates. This aspect assumes significance, especially during the festive season when gifts flow generously.

To minimise the tax implications, consider offering gifts in cash or other non-monetary assets, such as gold coins or jewellery. Alternatively, you can harness tax-saving investment options like ELSS mutual funds to mitigate your tax liability.

Optimising Benefits: Depreciation and Capital Gains Exemptions For entrepreneurs, exploring opportunities like procuring assets such as vehicles or computers for business use holds merit. Such investments render you eligible for depreciation benefits under the Income Tax Act.

Depreciation empowers you to deduct a portion of the asset's cost from your taxable income over its useful life. This can significantly reduce your tax liability, especially in the initial years of asset ownership.

Moreover, prudent reinvestment of the profits in assets specified under Section 54F within the stipulated timeframe can translate into substantial tax savings in capital gains.

Section 54F extends tax exemptions on capital gains emanating from the sale of residential property if the proceeds are reinvested in designated assets within six months. These assets encompass residential property, government-specified bonds, and infrastructure funds.

Final Thought By making rational investment decisions harmonised with your financial goals and risk tolerance, you wield the potential to leverage your Diwali bonus into a source of enduring economic prosperity.

Nevertheless, always ensure meticulous verification of financial details and seek guidance from a trusted financial advisor before embarking on any investment journey.

Chakravarthy V. is Cofounder and Director, Prime Wealth Finserv Pvt Ltd.

