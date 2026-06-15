Got your Form 16 from employer? Here's what you should check before filing ITR

As per income tax rules, employers are required to issue Form 16 to salaried employees by 15 June for every financial year. However, receiving this document does not mean that you should immediately proceed with ITR filing.
Form 16 forms the basis of income reporting in ITR. It is important to verify the details mentioned in it, including total income, tax deducted at source (TDS), exemptions, and deductions claimed during the financial year.
Let's understand the key details you should review in your Form 16.
Form 16 is a TDS certificate issued by an employer to an employee when tax has been deducted from salary under Section 192 of the Income Tax Act.
The certificate is divided into two sections. Part A contains details of the employer and employee, along with information on the tax deducted and deposited with the government.
Part B provides a detailed breakup of salary income, including allowances, exemptions, deductions claimed, and tax calculations.
A mismatch in salary figures, an overlooked deduction, an incorrect PAN, or a tax credit that has not been deposited with the government can lead to refund delays or tax notices. So, here are the key points you need to look for in Form 16.
Start by checking basic information such as your name, PAN, employer's name, TAN, financial year, and assessment year. Even a small mistake in these details can create issues while claiming TDS credit or filing your return.
Compare the salary details mentioned in Form 16 with your monthly payslips and annual salary statements.
The gross salary, allowances, bonuses, and other components should match your employment records. Any discrepancy should be clarified with your employer before filing your return.
Double-check that all your tax-saving investments are correctly listed under their respective sections. This includes Section 80C for PPF/ELSS/LIC, 80D for health insurance, and 80CCD for NPS.
If you declared other sources of income to your employer, such as home loan interest under Section 24 or income from a savings bank account, verify that they have been included.
Check whether Form 16 reflects the tax regime under which your employer deducted TDS. If you want to change the regime, then you can do it at the time of filing of ITR.
Before filing your return, compare the information in Form 16 with the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS.
This helps verify whether salary income, TDS credits, interest income, dividends, and other financial transactions reported to the Income Tax Department are correctly reflected.
Compare the TDS details in Form 16 with Form 26AS to confirm that the tax credit is reflected against your PAN. If there is a mismatch, you should immediately contact your employer.
If you find any mistakes in Form 16, such as incorrect salary details, deductions, or TDS information, contact your employer's HR, payroll, or finance department immediately. The employer may need to file a revised TDS return and issue an updated Form 16 after the correction is processed.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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