OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Government announces tax relief on covid related aid

New Delhi: Any financial help received by a person from her employer, relatives or others for covid treatment or any aid received by family members of a person who lost his life to coronavirus disease will not be subject to income tax, the finance ministry said in an announcement on Friday.

In the case of financial aid received by the family members of a diseased person, the tax relief is applicable upto 10 lakh if the aid is given by any person other than the employer of the diseased person. In the case of financial assistance from the employer, there is no such cap.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Both the tax relief measures are applicable for FY20 and subsequent years, the ministry said in a statement. The Income Tax Act will be amended to provide for this relief.

The finance ministry also granted extra time for various compliance requirement under the Income Tax Act. (ends)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout