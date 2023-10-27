Government Bonds vs Corporate Bonds: Which is better for long-term investment?
Government Bonds vs Corporate Bonds: Government bonds are secure and reliable investments guaranteed by the Indian government. Corporate bonds offer higher yields but also come with more risk
Bonds are debt instruments in which an investor lends money to either corporate or government which borrows the funds for a set period of time at a fixed or variable rate of interest. These are a type of fixed-income investments that focus on safety and liquidity. As money experts suggest that it's not wise to put all eggs in one basket, i.e. equity, these bonds also help in diversifying an investor's portfolio. When the stock market is volatile, most of the investors start switching their funds from the equities to the debt market.