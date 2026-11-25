The death or disappearance of a serving central government employee can leave the family dealing with both financial uncertainty and lengthy paperwork. However, government rules provide for several benefits, including family pension, death gratuity, provident fund savings, leave encashment and insurance payouts.

To ensure that eligible family members are not left without financial support while pension formalities are completed, the government has also prescribed a 15-day deadline for sanctioning provisional family pension after receiving a claim.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, issued office memorandums on October 29, 2026, clarifying the benefits available to families when a serving central government employee dies or goes missing.

The benefits are governed by the employee's applicable service rules, eligibility conditions and nominations. Importantly, a nomination does not automatically override the statutory order of eligibility prescribed under the relevant rules.

What benefits can the family claim if a government employee dies? The family of a serving central government employee may be eligible for multiple financial benefits. These include:

1. Family pension: Eligible family members can receive family pension under Rule 50 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021. The rules specify who can receive the pension and the order of eligibility. Where more than one family member qualifies, the applicable sharing provisions will determine the distribution.

2. Death gratuity: The family can claim death gratuity under Rules 45 to 47 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021. The amount payable depends on the employee's qualifying service and emoluments.

A valid nomination is considered while determining the recipient. If there is no valid nomination, the payment is governed by the prescribed classes of eligible family members and their respective shares.

3. Provident fund savings: The employee's accumulated General Provident Fund (GPF) balance is payable to the eligible nominee or family members under the GPF (Central Services) Rules, 1960. Eligible family members may also receive an additional deposit-linked insurance benefit, subject to the applicable conditions.

4. Leave encashment: The family can claim the cash equivalent of eligible earned leave and half-pay leave accumulated by the employee. This benefit is governed by Rule 39-A of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972.

5. Other financial benefits: The family may also be entitled to payments under the Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS), unpaid salary, eligible travelling allowance and medical benefits under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA), depending on the employee's eligibility.

What happens if a government employee goes missing? The rules also provide financial protection to the family if a serving central government employee goes missing. However, the conditions and timelines differ from those applicable when an employee dies.

Under Rule 51 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, the family can claim certain benefits after filing a police report in the form of an FIR, Daily Diary Entry or General Diary Entry.

The family may be eligible for retirement gratuity, subject to the prescribed conditions. However, family pension and gratuity cannot be paid before six months have elapsed from the date of filing the police report.

Death gratuity becomes payable once the employee's death is conclusively established or after seven years from the filing of the police report, as applicable under the rules. The family can also claim the difference between the death gratuity and retirement gratuity, subject to the prescribed provisions.

The family must submit the claim to the employee's Head of Office along with the required documents, including the police report, a report confirming that the employee could not be traced and an indemnity bond.

The provisions are intended to provide financial assistance to families without requiring them to wait indefinitely for the missing employee to be legally declared dead.

When must provisional family pension be released? One important provision concerns the time taken to release family pension after an employee's death.

Under Rule 75(1) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, the Head of Office must draw provisional family pension within 15 days of receiving the family pension claim, provided the claimant's eligibility has been established.

This is intended to ensure that eligible family members receive financial support while the final pension authorisation is being processed.

The provisional family pension cannot exceed the maximum family pension admissible under the rules. It is ordinarily payable for six months, starting from the day following the employee's death.

If the final pension authorisation cannot be completed within this period, the Accounts Officer must communicate the additional time required. The Head of Office must then obtain approval from the Head of Department before sanctioning an extension of provisional family pension.

This provision is particularly relevant for families that depend on the deceased employee's monthly salary to meet household expenses, loan repayments and other financial commitments.

What families should keep in mind Families of deceased or missing central government employees should approach the concerned department's Head of Office to initiate claims for pension, gratuity and other service-related dues.

They should also check the employee's nomination records, service details and applicable pension scheme before filing claims. The benefits and payment procedures can differ depending on whether the employee was covered by the old pension framework, the National Pension System or the applicable Unified Pension Scheme provisions.