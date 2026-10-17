Government employees await July 2026 Dearness Allowance hike: Check DA and DR announcement dates for the last 5 years

Central government employees and pensioners are awaiting the announcement of the July 2026 Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike. The Union Cabinet meeting held on 14 October 2026 did not bring an update on the revision, leaving employees waiting for clarity on the next instalment.

DA is a cost-of-living adjustment paid to central government employees to help offset the impact of inflation. Pensioners receive a corresponding benefit known as Dearness Relief (DR). Both are calculated as a percentage of basic pay or pension.

According to a Ministry of Finance release dated 18 April 2026, the Union Cabinet approved a 2% increase in DA and DR, effective from 1 January 2026. This took the rate from 58% to 60% of basic pay or pension. The increase was based on the accepted formula linked to the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The Centre generally revises DA and DR twice a year, with effect from 1 January and 1 July. However, the announcement dates can vary, and the July instalment is often announced several months after its effective date.

When was the July DA hike announced in the last five years? Announcements made by the Union Cabinet, as reported in Ministry of Finance/ Cabinet releases published on the Press Information Bureau (PIB), show that the July instalment was announced on different dates over the past five years.

DA July revision Announcement date Increase announced 2025 1 October 2025 3% 2024 16 October 2024 3% 2023 18 October 2023 4% 2022 28 September 2022 4% 2021 21 October 2021 3% Source: Ministry of Finance and Union Cabinet announcements published on the Press Information Bureau (PIB)

2025: The Centre announced the July DA and DR hike on 1 October, with a 3-percentage-point increase from 55% to 58%.

2024: The announcement came on 16 October, with a 3-percentage-point hike from 50% to 53%.

2023: The revision was announced on 18 October, raising the rate by 4 percentage points from 42% to 46%.

2022: The Cabinet approved a 4-percentage-point increase from 34% to 38% on 28 September.

2021: The announcement was made on 21 October, with a 3-percentage-point hike from 28% to 31%.

All five revisions were effective from 1 July of the respective year.

What does this mean for the July 2026 DA hike? The past five years indicate that the July instalment has typically been announced between late September and October, with the last date being 21 October in 2021. However, the dates have varied, and previous announcement patterns do not guarantee when the next decision will be made.

The July 2026 revision would apply retrospectively from 1 July 2026, subject to the terms of the government’s announcement. Until then, employees will have to wait for an official update.