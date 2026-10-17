Government employees await July 2026 Dearness Allowance hike: Check DA and DR announcement dates for the last 5 years

Central government employees and pensioners are awaiting the announcement of the July 2026 Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike. The Union Cabinet meeting held on 14 October 2026 did not bring an update on the revision, leaving employees waiting for clarity on the next instalment.
DA is a cost-of-living adjustment paid to central government employees to help offset the impact of inflation. Pensioners receive a corresponding benefit known as Dearness Relief (DR). Both are calculated as a percentage of basic pay or pension.
According to a Ministry of Finance release dated 18 April 2026, the Union Cabinet approved a 2% increase in DA and DR, effective from 1 January 2026. This took the rate from 58% to 60% of basic pay or pension. The increase was based on the accepted formula linked to the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.
The Centre generally revises DA and DR twice a year, with effect from 1 January and 1 July. However, the announcement dates can vary, and the July instalment is often announced several months after its effective date.
Announcements made by the Union Cabinet, as reported in Ministry of Finance/ Cabinet releases published on the Press Information Bureau (PIB), show that the July instalment was announced on different dates over the past five years.
|DA July revision
|Announcement date
|Increase announced
|2025
|1 October 2025
|3%
|2024
|16 October 2024
|3%
|2023
|18 October 2023
|4%
|2022
|28 September 2022
|4%
|2021
|21 October 2021
|3%
Source: Ministry of Finance and Union Cabinet announcements published on the Press Information Bureau (PIB)
The past five years indicate that the July instalment has typically been announced between late September and October, with the last date being 21 October in 2021. However, the dates have varied, and previous announcement patterns do not guarantee when the next decision will be made.
The July 2026 revision would apply retrospectively from 1 July 2026, subject to the terms of the government’s announcement. Until then, employees will have to wait for an official update.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please refer to official government notifications for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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