Government employees: Centre sets ₹20 lakh limit for electric cars, makes EVs default choice for official vehicles

The Centre has made electric vehicles (EVs) the preferred option for official cars used by central government ministries and departments, while allowing a higher purchase price limit for electric models than for petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles. The move is expected to accelerate the adoption of electric cars across government fleets and reduce dependence on conventional fuel-powered vehicles.

In an office memorandum dated 10 November 2026, the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance revised the rules governing the procurement and hiring of staff cars by central government ministries and departments. It has fixed the net dealer price (NDP) ceiling at ₹20 lakh for electric vehicles and ₹10 lakh for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, including petrol, diesel and hybrid models.

The revised instructions make EVs the default option whenever government departments replace their existing petrol or diesel staff cars. Departments seeking to purchase conventional vehicles will have to justify why an electric vehicle is not practical for their requirements and obtain approval through a specified process.

The decision is part of the government's broader effort to promote electric mobility, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and account for prevailing vehicle prices and lifecycle costs.

Government raises EV purchase limit to ₹ 20 lakh Under the revised guidelines, the maximum net dealer price for electric staff cars has been set at ₹20 lakh. For petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles, the ceiling is ₹10 lakh.

The NDP ceiling refers to the permitted dealer price for purchasing a vehicle under the government procurement rules. It should not be confused with a personal car purchase allowance or a benefit available to individual government employees.

The higher ceiling for electric vehicles gives ministries and departments greater flexibility to consider EV models within their procurement budgets.

The Department of Expenditure said the revised limits take into account prevailing market prices and vehicle lifecycle costs, alongside the objective of promoting electric mobility.

Petrol and diesel cars will require special approval The revised rules do not impose a complete ban on petrol, diesel or hybrid staff cars. However, ministries and departments will ordinarily be expected to choose electric vehicles when replacing existing ICE vehicles.

If a department considers that procuring or deploying an EV is not practical, it will have to submit a justified proposal to the Department of Expenditure seeking relaxation on a case-by-case basis.

The proposal must have the approval of the secretary of the concerned administrative ministry or department and the concurrence of its financial adviser.

This means departments cannot continue purchasing conventional vehicles as a routine alternative. They will have to demonstrate why an electric vehicle is unsuitable for their operational requirements.

The approval mechanism is intended to make EV adoption the standard practice while retaining flexibility for departments facing practical constraints.

EV hiring rules to continue for government departments The Finance Ministry has also retained the existing instructions mandating the hiring of electric vehicles by ministries and departments.

Under the revised memorandum, departments that consider hiring petrol, diesel or hybrid vehicles necessary will also have to seek relaxation from the Department of Expenditure on a case-by-case basis.

Such proposals will require proper justification, approval from the secretary of the concerned administrative ministry or department and concurrence of the financial adviser.

This extends the government's preference for electric mobility beyond outright purchases to the hiring of vehicles used for official purposes.

Other government car procurement rules remain unchanged The revised memorandum does not change the other conditions governing entitlement, procurement and hiring of staff cars by central government ministries and departments.

The Finance Ministry has clarified that vehicle procurement will continue to be governed by the General Financial Rules (GFR), 2017, as amended from time to time.

The revised instructions came into force with immediate effect from 10 November 2026, following approval from the Secretary of the Department of Expenditure.

Does the new ₹ 20 lakh limit benefit government employees? The revised purchase ceiling is an administrative procurement guideline and does not mean that central government employees will receive ₹20 lakh to purchase electric cars.

The rules apply to staff cars procured or hired by government ministries and departments for official use. They do not announce a new car allowance, vehicle loan facility or personal EV purchase subsidy for government employees.

The development is also separate from the 8th Central Pay Commission's work on revising salaries, allowances and pensions of central government employees and pensioners.