Government's new bill may finish India’s crypto spring

"The Supreme Court had ruled that the government must show that the activity concerned was detrimental to the public interest. Since RBI failed to show this with its circular, this was struck down. I don't think the government will introduce a law in conflict with this principle and if they do the courts might strike it down," said Rashmi Despande, Partner, Khaitan & Co, a law firm. She also added that any such law will come after a process of opening up to public comments followed by the passage in both houses of Parliament.