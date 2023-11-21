Government relaxes rules for PPF, SCSS and time deposit accounts; all you need to know
The recent changes in small savings schemes by the Central Government have allowed more people to benefit from them in the long run.
The rules for investing in small savings schemes including the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Senior Citizen’s Savings Scheme (SCSS), and Time Deposit Scheme have changed. The regulations have now eased, thus, allowing more inclined investors to benefit from putting their money in them.