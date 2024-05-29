G-Secs: Investors can now buy and sell government bonds on RBI's retail direct app; here's how
The RBI launched retail direct portal in November 2021 to facilitate retail investors to open their Retail Direct Gilt accounts with the Reserve Bank of India under the Retail Direct Scheme.
