Retail investors can now buy and sell government securities using the RBI retail direct app on their smartphones. It is noteworthy to mention that the RBI rolled out a retail direct portal in Nov 2021 to facilitate retail investors to open their Retail Direct Gilt accounts under the Retail Direct Scheme.

This scheme enables retail investors to buy G-Secs in the primary auctions as well as buy and sell G-Secs in the secondary market. One can download the mobile app from the Play Store (for Android) and App Store (for iOS).

Government Security (or G-Sec) is a financial instrument issued by the Central government or the state governments. It acknowledges the debt obligation of the government. These securities are either short term (known as treasury bills with original maturities of less than one year) or long term (usually called government bonds or dated securities with original maturity of one year or more).

Portal for approvals

RBI also introduced Pravaah, a web-based portal for allowing regulatory approvals.

It is a secure and centralised web-based portal for any individual or entity to seek authorisation, licence or regulatory approval on any reference made by it to the Reserve Bank. On Pravaah, following key features would be available for users:

1. Submit the application online on the portal

2. Track and monitor the status of the application/reference;

3. Respond to any query sought by the RBI with respect to the application or reference

4. Receive a decision from the Reserve Bank in a time bound manner.

5. Currently, 60 application forms covering different regulatory and supervisory departments of RBI have been made available on the portal.

This also includes a form for applicants to submit their requests which are not included in any other application form.

More application forms would be made available as may be required. The portal can be accessed at: https://pravaah.rbi.org.in.

Fintech repository

RBI also rolled out a FinTech Repository which aims to capture essential information about FinTech entities, their activities, technology uses. FinTechs — both regulated and unregulated — are encouraged to contribute to the Repository accessible: fintechrepository.rbihub.in.

Likewise, a related repository for RBI regulated entities, banks and NBFCs, is also launched and can be accessed here: emtechrepository.rbihub.in.

These repositories are web-based applications and are managed by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of RBI.

These repositories would enable availability of aggregate sectoral level data, trends, analytics, etc., that would be useful for both policymakers and participating industry members.

