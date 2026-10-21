Government securities tax rules: How are interest income and capital gains taxed for resident and foreign investors?

Government securities (G-Secs) are debt instruments issued by the Central and State governments to raise funds for public expenditure and other financial requirements. Investors who purchase these securities lend money to the government and receive interest, where applicable, along with repayment of the principal at maturity.
The tax treatment of G-Secs depends on the type of security, the investor’s residential status, and the nature of the income earned. Here's what you need to know.
Indian investors may earn returns through interest payments or profits from selling securities at a higher price. The tax treatment varies across different instruments.
T-bills are issued at a discount and redeemed at their face value. The difference between the purchase price and redemption value represents the investor’s gain. This income is treated as short-term capital gains (STCG) and taxed under the applicable slab rates.
On 5 June 2026, the Ministry of Finance announced an income tax exemption for FPIs on interest income and capital gains arising from investments in government securities.
The exemption applies to both interest income and capital gains arising on or after 1 April 2026.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), through the Income-tax (Seventh Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on 19 October 2026, introduced Rule 281A, according to the Gazette notification.
Under this provision, eligible taxpayers seeking the exemption under Schedule IV, entries 13D and 13E, must furnish information in Form 173A.
The form requires details such as the investor’s name, country of residence, residential or headquarters address, Permanent Account Number (PAN), Tax Identification Number (TIN), SEBI registration number as an FPI/FII, and the tax year for which the exemption is claimed.
Investors must also report details of the exempt income, including the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) and the type of government security held, such as Treasury bills, fixed-rate bonds, floating-rate bonds, State Development Loans, or other eligible securities.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Investors should consult a qualified tax professional for advice specific to their circumstances.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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