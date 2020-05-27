Government stops issuing 7.75% savings bonds

RBI 7.75% bonds had a tenor of seven years. However, premature encashment is allowed after six years for people between the ages of 60 and 70; after five years for those between 70 and 80; and four years for those above the age of 80. Premature encashment is not available for those below 60 years of age. However, 50% of the interest rate due and payable for the last six months of the holding period is recovered by the bonds in cases of premature encashment.