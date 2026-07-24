Government warns against job scams; NCS registration, applications and interviews remain free

Amid rising financial crimes and fraud through digital means, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has urged all job seekers to remain vigilant against falling for such scams and not blindly trust people promising employment in exchange for money and financial benefits.

The ministry has also categorically clarified that the National Career Service (NCS) portal never charges any fee for registration, job applications or interviews, as stated in a recent tweet.

It also advised aspiring job seekers to be cautious of suspicious calls, messages, emails, or fake recruitment offers that request personal information, confidential details, or direct payments.

If you encounter such cyber fraud, report the incident immediately through the national cybercrime helpline at 1930. This is important because it will prevent fraud from spreading and causing other victims to suffer.

Why are recruitment scams rising rapidly? The search for jobs is now increasingly shifting online, and fraudsters and cybercriminals are targeting unemployed individuals through fake job advertisements, fabricated and forged appointment letters, and fraudulent recruitment firms.

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Victims are often asked to pay registration charges, processing fees or security deposits with the false assurance of securing a particular job or employment.

The government's advisory has emphasized that genuine recruitment through the NCS portal is completely transparent and free. Furthermore, if any individual makes any demand for payment or advances, then this should be taken as a warning sign of fraud.

What did advisory of Ministry of Labour and Employment say?

Official advisory What candidates should remember NCS registration is free, Never pay any registration fee. Job applications are free. Avoid recruiters demanding money. Interviews involve no charges. Verify offers through official channels. Report a financial crime or cyber fraud immediately. Call the helpline at 1930 immediately.

What are precautions that can prevent financial loss? As a job seeker, you should verify recruitment offers carefully before responding. Do not trust any job offers without cross-checking their credentials, especially if they come from unsolicited calls, emails or text messages.

Official government recruitment websites never guarantee jobs in return for payment, random favours or ask candidates to transfer money during the hiring process.

Experts advise applicants to avoid sharing sensitive personal or banking information with unknown individuals or websites. Confidential data and information, such as CVVs, OTPs, ATM PINs and banking details, should never be shared with anyone.

The labour ministry's advice serves as a timely reminder that proper knowledge and awareness of such issues is the best and only defence against recruitment fraud, which can decisively damage an individual’s financial security.

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By relying on official sources, refusing payment demands and reporting suspicious activity without delay, job seekers can protect themselves from financial loss and stress. You can also report such crimes at the national cybercrime portal at: https://cybercrime.gov.in/