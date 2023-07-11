The implications of Uniform Civil Code for taxation and inheritance

The implications of Uniform Civil Code for taxation and inheritance1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Rumours suggest that the Indian government may introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to enforce a uniform legal framework for all citizens, regardless of religion. This could have tax implications, particularly regarding inheritance laws and the status of Hindu undivided families (HUFs). Relevant amendments to the Income Tax Act would be required, and there may be administrative difficulties for tax authorities. Careful consideration is needed to address these tax implications.
Rumours are rife that the government may table the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. Currently, rules around succession, inheritance, marriage, divorce, alimony, etc. are governed by the respective personal laws and religion of the citizens. The UCC aims to enforce a uniform legal framework in respect of all such facets, for all Indian citizens, irrespective of their religion. The implementation of UCC can have some unexpected but intriguing tax implications too.
