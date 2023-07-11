The implications of Uniform Civil Code for taxation and inheritance

The coming into effect of the UCC will alter these established propositions of inheritance and succession governed by the personal laws, and will require an appropriate revisit in the IT Act as well as in the CGST Act. Another taxing implication will be in respect of the Hindu undivided family (HUF). The IT Act gives a separate legal ‘person’ status to an HUF. Like an individual, an HUF is entitled to benefits of the basic exemption threshold limit, slab rates of personal taxation, tax deductions and exemptions (section 80C of up to ₹1.5 lakh, home loan, deduction on mediclaim premium paid for its members, reinvesting capital gains in prescribed avenues to get exemption, etc). An HUF can run its own business to generate income and claim all applicable exemptions and deductions that an individual is entitled to.