Are taxpayers unwittingly giving an interest-free loan to the govt?4 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:26 PM IST
For the period from the date of tax deduction till the end of the year, the taxpayer does not get any interest at all.
A bonanza for the government: Recent news reports highlight a significant surge in tax collections for fiscal 2023. Data illustrating the distribution of these collections from 2000-01 through 2021-22 reveals noteworthy trends. Interestingly, while gross tax collections grew by about 20% in the past year, tax refunds soared by 59% for the same time period, with net tax collections increasing by about 16%.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×