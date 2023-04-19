Are taxpayers unwittingly giving an interest-free loan to the govt?

According to the government, such TDS/TCS is necessary to enable the tax department to identify tax evaders—those who do not file their tax returns. The question that then comes to mind is: is the rate of TDS/TCS reasonable considering the purpose? Is TCS on LRS at 5% not sufficient to detect tax evaders? Why should the TCS rate be as high as 20%? Professionals or self-employed businessmen may not be affected so much since they can adjust the advance tax payments by the amount of such TCS. But a salaried employee, whose income is subject to TDS, has to again suffer a 20% TCS on an expense paid out of his post-tax salary when he goes on a foreign tour. In most cases, his advance tax liability is not substantial enough to absorb the TCS, and he ends up claiming a refund while filing his tax return.

