Govt announces annual bonus for postal employees; how much money regular staff and gramic dak sevaks can get?

The central government on Friday announced the productivity linked bonus (PLB) for postal employees for the accounting year 2025–26 after employee unions demanded an early payment ahead of the festive season.
The annual bonus will be equivalent to 60 days’ emoluments, calculated using a wage ceiling of ₹7,000 per month.
The Joint Council of Postal Employees (JCPE), an umbrella body of seven postal unions, wrote to the the Secretary, Department of Posts, on September 26, requesting that eligible employees receive the bonus by October 17.
The council cited additional festive expenses, noting that Durga Puja begins on October 17 and Dussehra falls on October 21 this year.
In an order dated October 16, the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications listed these categories of employees eligible for bonus:
The department has not specified the exact bonus amount for each employee category but has given the formula for calculating the maximum eligible amount.
The PLB for regular departmental employees will be calculated by multiplying average monthly emoluments and number of bonus days and then dividing the figure by 30.4 (average number of days in a month).
Emoluments in this case include basic pay, dearness allowance (DA), SB allowance, deputation (duty) allowance and training allowance paid to faculty members at training institutes.
If an employee’s monthly emoluments exceeded ₹7,000 in any month during FY26, the calculation will be capped at ₹7,000 per month.
Taking these figures and limit into consideration, the estimated maximum bonus for regular postal employees will be ₹13,816.
Employees who have resigned, retired or left service, or proceeded on deputation within the Department of Posts, or proceeded on deputation outside the department, from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, will also be entitled to bonus.
However, for periods of extraordinary leave (EOL) and dies-non in a given month, proportionate deduction is required to be made from the ceiling limit of ₹7,000, according to the formal order.
For gramin dak sevaks who worked throughout the accounting year 2025-26, their average monthly time related continuity allowance (TRCA) will be calculated by taking into account the TRCA plus the corresponding DA drawn by them from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, divided by 12.
However, if the combined TRCA along with DA exceeded ₹7,000 in any month during this period, the amount considered for the bonus calculation will be capped at ₹7,000 per month.
Based on the 60-day bonus formula and the wage ceiling, the estimated maximum bonus for these employees will also be around ₹13,816.
The TRCA drawn by substitute gramin dak sevaks will not be counted towards ex-gratia bonus calculation for either the substitutes or the incumbent workers.
If a gramin dak sevak has been on duty for part of the year because of a fresh appointment, having been put off duty, or having left service, proportionate ex-gratia bonus will be paid to them.
Gramin dak sevaks who have resigned, been discharged or left service from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026 will also be entitled to a proportionate ex-gratia bonus, according to the order.
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