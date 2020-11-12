Govt announces special EPF scheme for those who hire new employees amid COVID-19

"Atma Nirbhar Bharat 3.0 has been announced in the backdrop of improving economic activity and is a mixed bag of announcements for various sectors. Few new schemes such as the subsidy for both employee and employer contribution to EPF with a condition of additional recruitment, have been introduced. This would go a long way in reducing the cost of production viewed in toto with the PLI scheme and other announcements," said Divakar Vijayasarathy, Founder & Managing Partner, DVS Advisors LLP.