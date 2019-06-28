Govt cuts rates on small savings schemes by 10 bps for July-September

A reduction of 10 basis points has been announced on rates for small savings schemes for July-September period.

Analysts said this cut was in the offing in the wake of falling bond yields.

Currently, interest rate on the PPF and the 5-year National Savings Certificate remain at 8% while the 5-year Monthly Income Scheme fetches 7.7%.

Currently, interest rate for the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme fetches a higher rate of interest of 8.7% while the popular girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi 8.5%.

More details awaited...