(iStock)
(iStock)

Govt cuts rates on small savings schemes by 10 bps for July-September

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2019, 07:10 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Falling bond yields might be the reason
  • Currently, interest rate on the PPF and the 5-year National Savings Certificate remain at 8% while the 5-year Monthly Income Scheme fetches 7.7%

A reduction of 10 basis points has been announced on rates for small savings schemes for July-September period.

Analysts said this cut was in the offing in the wake of falling bond yields.

Currently, interest rate on the PPF and the 5-year National Savings Certificate remain at 8% while the 5-year Monthly Income Scheme fetches 7.7%.

Currently, interest rate for the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme fetches a higher rate of interest of 8.7% while the popular girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi 8.5%.

More details awaited...

RELATED STORIES
Currently, PPF fetches an interest rate of 8%

PPF and other small savings schemes set for interest rate cut

2 min read . 27 Jun 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue