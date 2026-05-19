Govt debunks rumours on temple gold monetisation, rejects ‘gold bond’ claims

The Government of India has denied rumours claiming that it plans to monetise gold held by temples and religious institutions across the country.

A detailed press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, on 19 May, through the Press Information Bureau described such reports and social media speculation as ‘completely false’, misleading and without any basis.

Furthermore, the clarification comes amid widespread speculation online, suggesting that the government intended to issue ‘gold bonds’ to temples in exchange for their gold reserves. There are posts that have even claimed that gold used in temple structures, including towers, doors, and decorative plates, would be treated as part of India’s ‘Strategic Gold Reserves.’

The Finance Ministry has categorically rejected these claims, elaborating that no such proposal exists and citizens should refrain from believing such rumours.

PIB warns against the spread of misinformation The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has urged citizens to refrain from believing or circulating unverified information, warning that misinformation can create unnecessary panic and confusion among the public.

The government emphasised that any official policy decision or financial scheme will be announced only through authorised government platforms and channels. Such announcements will also include press releases and full details on verified websites.

The press release also noted that a false narrative can create unnecessary confusion and mislead the public. These statements serve both as a clarification and a caution against the growing spread of misinformation through social media platforms and informal messaging groups.

Importance of verifying official information This particular episode highlights the increasing need for digital awareness, understanding of the role technology plays in information sharing and the significance of effective fact-checking in an era where misinformation and misleading claims can spread rapidly online.

The government has also reiterated its commitment to transparency and responsible communication, stressing that no initiative concerning temple gold holdings has been approved, considered or proposed at any level.