Govt expands scope of partial credit guarantee scheme

“This is a step towards increased funding for bigger NBFCs which have higher rating, while the actual objective was to provide greater funding to small and medium sized NBFCs. The government needs to expand the scope of PCGS 2.0, so as to extend the guarantee cover to terms loans of banks and financial institutions given to NBFCs. As per data shared by the government, less than 100 non-bank lenders have been covered under the scheme. Majority of small and medium NBFCs turn to terms loans, instead of raising funds via bonds or commercial papers," Raman Aggarwal, President, Delhi Hire Purchase & Leasing Cos. Association said.