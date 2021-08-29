10) Intimation to be made by a Pension Fund in respect of each investment made by it in India in Form No. 10BBB for the quarter ending on 30th June, 2021, required to be made on or before 31st July, 2021 under Rule 2DB of the Rules, as extended to 30th September, 2021 vide Circular No. 15 of 2021 dated 03.08.2021, may be made on or before 30th November, 2021.