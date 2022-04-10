Govt extends weightage on housing loan. Top 5 takeaways for home loan borrowers

Rahul Pande - Director, Justo Realfintech Pvt Ltd said, "The move by the RBI to maintain a status quo was on expected lines due to the growing uncertainties in the market. Lower home loan interest rate was one of the major factors for pushing real estate sales in the last two years of the pandemic. The decision will further help boost the confidence of new homebuyers, who would still want to avail the benefits of reduced interest rates before the developers pass on the additional burden of input costs to the homebuyers."