Family members of deceased PSB bankers will now get pension of 30% of last drawn salary as against earlier ₹9,284, announced DFS secretary Debashish Panda on Wednesday.

The government also hiked Public Sector Banks’ contribution for employee pensions under NPS to 14% from 10% earlier.

The announcement came during the meeting of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with heads of public sector banks (PSBs) in Mumbai to review the financial performance of the lenders and progress made by them in supporting the pandemic hit economy.

Sitharaman on Tuesday interacted with industry captains at a Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) interaction held in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Indian Banks’ Association had recommended that family pension be improved to 30% for all employees, without any cap. At that time, Minister of State (Mos) in the Finance Ministry had said that the same was under consideration.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister also said she has requested banks to work with all state governments to push the ‘one district, one product’ agenda.

Banks have also been requested to have interaction with export promotion agencies, chambers of commerce and industry to understand and address the requirement of exporters in a timely manner, Sitharaman said while addressing media here on Wednesday.

