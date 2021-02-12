The upper ceiling of the family pensions has been increased to ₹1.25 lakh from existing ₹45,000 per month, union minister Jitendra Singh said. This move is aimed at bringing 'ease of living' for the family members of the deceased employees, the minister said.

"The amount of both the family pensions will now be restricted to ₹1,25,000 per month, which is over two and half times higher than the earlier limit," said Singh.

Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has issued a clarification on the amount admissible incase a child is eligible to draw two family pensions after death of his or her parents, Singh said.

In accordance with sub-rule (11) of rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1972, incase both wife and husband are government servants and are governed by the provisions of that rule, on their death, the surviving child is eligible for two family pensions in respect of the deceased parents, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

As per the existing rule, if parents are government servants and one of them dies while in service or after retirement, the family pension in respect of the deceased shall become payable to the surviving spouse and in the event of the death of the spouse, the child shall be granted two family pensions in respect of the deceased parents subject to fulfilment of other eligibility conditions, the statement by Personnel Ministry said.

Earlier instructions laid down that the total amount of two family pensions in such cases, shall not exceed to ₹45,000 per month and ₹27,000 per month, which were determined at the rate of 50 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively taking into account of the highest pay of ₹90,000 as per the sixth Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations, it said.

Since the highest pay has been revised to ₹2,50,000 per month after the implementation of the seventh CPC recommendations, therefore the amount prescribed in Rule 54(11) of CCS (Pension) Rules has also been revised to ₹1,25,000 per month being 50 per cent of ₹2,50,000 and ₹75,000 per month being 30 per cent of ₹2,50,000, the statement said.

The above clarification has been issued on the references received from various ministry or department, it said.









