Govt issues new rules for insurance ombudsman

Dang said the insurance ombudsman shall receive and consider complaints relating to deficiency in insurance services provided by an insurer (and not just on disputes), and on any other matter arising from the violation of the provisions or rules of the Insurance Act, 1938, or of the IRDAI Regulations, 2017. This also covers violation of the terms and conditions of the policy contract. "The Council structure seems to have been made more independent of insurers which is good, and there is an option of online hearing that has been created. This was much needed," Dang added.