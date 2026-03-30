Govt announces small savings schemes interest rates for April-June 2026: Here's how much you get for PPF, NSC, deposits

The government today kept interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including the public provident fund (PPF) and national savings certificate (NSC), for the eighth straight quarter, beginning 1 April 2026.
“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from April 1, 2026, and ending on June 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2026) of FY 2025-26,” the finance ministry said in a notification.
Notably, the government had last changed the interest rate on some small schemes, mainly operated by post offices and banks, in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 (i.e. January to March 2024).
The Centre has kept the interest rates unchanged for the upcoming quarter of the financial year 2026-27.
These investment tools are products of Ministry of Finance and have sovereign guarantee making them fully secured and safe.
The rate of interest offered are attractive compared to other schemes in the financial market.
Another factor to consider is that 100% of the collections made is invested in the securities floated by the state government as a loan by the Centre on long term basis which is used by the states for their developmental activities.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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