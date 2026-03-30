Govt announces small savings schemes interest rates for April-June 2026: Here's how much you get for PPF, NSC, deposits

The Centre has kept interest rates of small savings schemes unchanged for the April-June 2026 quarter. Here's how much you get for PPF, NSC, Sukanya Samriddhi, Kisan Vikas Patra and post deposits. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated30 Mar 2026, 11:11 PM IST
The Centre has kept interest rates of small savings schemes unchanged for the April-June 2026 quarter. Here's how much you get for PPF, NSC, Sukanya Samriddhi, Kisan Vikas Patra and post deposits.
The Centre has kept interest rates of small savings schemes unchanged for the April-June 2026 quarter. Here's how much you get for PPF, NSC, Sukanya Samriddhi, Kisan Vikas Patra and post deposits. (File Photo / Representative Image)

The government today kept interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including the public provident fund (PPF) and national savings certificate (NSC), for the eighth straight quarter, beginning 1 April 2026.

“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from April 1, 2026, and ending on June 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2026) of FY 2025-26,” the finance ministry said in a notification.

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Notably, the government had last changed the interest rate on some small schemes, mainly operated by post offices and banks, in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 (i.e. January to March 2024).

Here's how much interest you get

The Centre has kept the interest rates unchanged for the upcoming quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

  • As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2%. The account may be opened by one of the guardians in the name of a girl child till she attains the age of 10 years with minimum deposit of 250 and maximum 1,50,000- in a financial year. It qualifies for deduction under Section 80C of Income-Tax Act.

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  • The rate on a three-year term deposit under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme also remains at 7.1% in the current quarter.
  • Further, interest rates for the popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) have been retained at 7.1%. The maximum which one can invest is 1.5 lakh and the deposit is eligible for deduction under Section 80C of the I-T Act.
  • While that for the post office savings deposit schemes is unchanged at 4%. The account may be opened with minimum of 500 and has no maximum deposit limit. Interest up to 10,000 qualifies for deduction under Section 80TTA of the I-T Act.

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  • The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5%, and the investments will mature in 115 months. There is no maximum limit for deposits.
  • The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will stay at 7.7% for investors during the first quarter of the next fiscal. There is no maximum limit, and the deposits qualify for I-T deduction.
  • For the April-June quarter, the monthly income scheme (MIS) will earn 7.4%. The maximum deposit limit is 9 lakh for a single account and 15 lakh for a joint account.

Why should you invest in small savings schemes?

These investment tools are products of Ministry of Finance and have sovereign guarantee making them fully secured and safe.

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The rate of interest offered are attractive compared to other schemes in the financial market.

Another factor to consider is that 100% of the collections made is invested in the securities floated by the state government as a loan by the Centre on long term basis which is used by the states for their developmental activities.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • Interest rates for small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, remain unchanged for April-June 2026.
  • Investors can benefit from attractive returns as these schemes are backed by a sovereign guarantee.
  • It's advisable to consult financial experts before making investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

Small Savings SchemesPPFNSCInterest RatesInvestment OptionsFinancial Planning
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