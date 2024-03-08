Govt keeps interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for Q1 FY25; Check rates for NSC, Sukanya Samriddhi, others
The interest rates for popular PPF and savings deposits too have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.
The government on Friday, March 8, left the interest rates unchanged on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of the next fiscal, beginning April 1, 2024. With this, the interest rates will remain unchanged till June 30, 2024. A notification in this regard has been issued by the finance ministry today.