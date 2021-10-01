Govt keeps interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged

The Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will continue to have a tenor of 124 months, as earlier. This amounts to an interest rate of 6.9%. Interest rates on post office term deposits have been retained at 5.5-6.7% for tenors of one-five years. Post office savings accounts will continue to earn interest of 4%. The post office monthly income scheme (POMIS) will continue to earn the same interest rate as earlier, which is 6.6%.