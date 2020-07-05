Govt may need to extend ITR deadline if COVID-19 cases rise: Experts

Commenting on the government's decision to extend the date of filing of income tax return in view of the pandemic, Naveen Wadhwa, DGM, Taxmann said, "The due date of furnishing return of income for all assessee for the financial year 2019-20 has been extended to November 30, 2020 in place of July 31 and October 31, 2020. Hence, all the assessee who are required to file ITR by July 31, 2020, or October 31, 2020 can file their return of income till November 30, 2020, without paying any late fee charges".