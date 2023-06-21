comScore
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Govt mulling over assured pensions at 40-45% as some states move back to OPS: Report
Back

Govt mulling over assured pensions at 40-45% as some states move back to OPS: Report

 2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 06:46 PM IST Devesh Kumar

The development comes as many Opposition-ruled states in India have moved back to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and some even some BJP-ruled states have expressed their discomfort with the National Pension Scheme

In the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) framework, the Government of India guaranteed a fixed pension of 50% of an employee's last drawn salaryPremium
In the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) framework, the Government of India guaranteed a fixed pension of 50% of an employee's last drawn salary

Amid the politics of the Old Pension Scheme vs National Pension Scheme, the Government of India officials on Wednesday said that they are mulling over some changes in the new market-linked pension scheme which will ensure employees a minimum pension of 40%-45% of their last drawn salary, a report by Reuters said. The officials however cleared that "we will not go back to the old pension system."

The development comes as many Opposition-ruled states in India have moved back to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and some even some BJP-ruled states have expressed their discomfort with the National Pension Scheme. As the political parties started using the pension issue in elections, the government set up a committee in April to review the National Pension Scheme.

The review comes amid polls in many crucial states and Lok Sabha elections in 2024. 

With changes in the National Pension Scheme and assured minimum pension of 40%-45%, the government is attempting to strike a balance between politics and economics. The pensions of  government employees take away a large chunk of the Union Budget. 

Old Pension Scheme vs National Pension scheme

In the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) framework, the Government of India guaranteed a fixed pension of 50% of an employee's last drawn salary. Moreover, the employees didn't need to contribute anything to their pensions during their working life.

Citing the heavy fiscal burden on the Union Budget, the government introduced the National Pension Scheme in 2004 which requires employees to contribute 10% of their basic salary and the government 14%. The pension will then depend upon the returns on the corpus, most of which is invested in the federal debt, the Reuters report explained.

The re-consideration by the government of the National Pension scheme is maybe driven by the concerns of government employees and need for another way to ensure a fiscally sustainable pension scheme for India.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu seeks centre's support for refund of over 9,200 crore

Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab are some states which moved back to OPS.

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Jun 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout