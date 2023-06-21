Govt mulling over assured pensions at 40-45% as some states move back to OPS: Report2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 06:46 PM IST
The development comes as many Opposition-ruled states in India have moved back to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and some even some BJP-ruled states have expressed their discomfort with the National Pension Scheme
Amid the politics of the Old Pension Scheme vs National Pension Scheme, the Government of India officials on Wednesday said that they are mulling over some changes in the new market-linked pension scheme which will ensure employees a minimum pension of 40%-45% of their last drawn salary, a report by Reuters said. The officials however cleared that "we will not go back to the old pension system."
