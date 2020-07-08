Govt notifies NPS tier-II tax deduction for central govt employees

In NPS tier-I, the government subscribers can either go for the default NPS Central Government Scheme, which caps equity at 15% or choose a lifecycle fund with equity capped at 50% in the most aggressive lifecycle fund. They can also choose between any of the eight pension fund managers and switch between them once a year. It is unclear whether the same guidelines will be applicable to NPS tier-II under Section 80C. The notification adds that these guidelines will be specified by the sector regulator, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).