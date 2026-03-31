Centre notifies income tax return forms for AY27: Here's all you need to know

The income-tax department has notified all seven ITR forms for AY2026-27. Taxpayers must choose the correct ITR form based on their past tax filing history and current income profile. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published31 Mar 2026, 09:15 PM IST
The income-tax department has notified all seven ITR forms for AY2026-27.
The income-tax department has notified all seven ITR forms for AY2026-27. (Pradeep Gaur / Mint)

The Centre has notified all income tax return (ITR) forms for the assessment year (AY) 2026-27, according to a PTI report. This allows businesses, individuals, and other entities to start filing their income tax returns for financial year 2025-26.

The Income Tax (I-T) department had notified ITR forms 1 and 4 (for small and medium taxpayers) on 30 March, ITR forms 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 and ITR-U (for updated returns filing) have been notified today, on 31 March.

When is the last date of filing ITR in FY26?

  • The last date for filing ITR for individuals and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is 31 July 2026.

Also Read | Old tax regime vs new tax regime: Which is better for you in new financial year?

Will changes to I-T Act impact ITR this year?

  • No, changes in the new Income-Tax Act will not impact tax filings for FY26 but will come into effect when filing ITR in financial year 2026-27, i.e. in June 2027.

What are the current income tax slabs?

Income tax slabs under old regime
Income amountTax rate
Up to 2.5 lakh0%
Up to 5 lakh5%
Up to 10 lakh20%
Above 10 lakh30%
Income tax slabs under new regime
Income amountTax rate
Up to 4 lakh0%
Up to 8 lakh5%
Up to 12 lakh10%
Up to 16 lakh15%
Up to 20 lakh20%
Up to 24 lakh25%
Above 24 lakh30%

What are the ITR forms available?

  • ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.
  • ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs who do not have income from profits and gains in business or profession but have income from capital gains.
  • ITR-3 is for individuals and HUFs earning income from a proprietary business or profession.

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  • ITR-5 is filed by firms and limited liability partnership and cooperative societies.
  • ITR-6 is filed by companies registered under Companies Act.
  • ITR-7 is filed by trusts and charitable institutions.

ITR 1 and ITR 4: What are Sahaj and Sugam forms?

ITR 1 or Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property, other sources (interest) and agricultural income up to 5,000 a year.

Also Read | April 1 Rule Change LIVE Updates: ITR, PAN, salary structure to be revised

While ITR 4 or Sugam can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)) having total annual income up to 50 lakh and income from business and profession.

How can I file ITR online?

  • Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal by entering your PAN and password.
  • Select the applicable ITR form in your case based on your income sources.
  • Enter or import details using the Excel or JSON utility. This helps in preventing common mistakes and errors.
  • Carefully check, validate, and preview your return to ensure complete accuracy.
  • E-verify the return through Aadhaar-based OTP. Keep in mind that e-verification is crucial within the stipulated time to avoid invalidation of your return.

Check for errors before submitting your form as it can create complications, delay refunds, and even result in the issuing of tax notices. It is advisable to cross check details as per Form 26AS, AIS, and bank statements before final submission. Focus on ensuring accuracy that could prevent future notices or penalties.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax advice. Readers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional or refer to official Income Tax Department resources before filing their returns.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • ITR 1 is for individuals with income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, house property, and agricultural sources.
  • ITR 4 is designed for small businesses and professionals with annual income up to ₹50 lakh.
  • Ensuring accuracy in filing can prevent future notices, delays in refunds, and penalties.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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