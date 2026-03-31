Centre notifies income tax return forms for AY27: Here's all you need to know

The Centre has notified all income tax return (ITR) forms for the assessment year (AY) 2026-27, according to a PTI report. This allows businesses, individuals, and other entities to start filing their income tax returns for financial year 2025-26.
The Income Tax (I-T) department had notified ITR forms 1 and 4 (for small and medium taxpayers) on 30 March, ITR forms 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 and ITR-U (for updated returns filing) have been notified today, on 31 March.
|Income tax slabs under old regime
|Income amount
|Tax rate
|Up to ₹2.5 lakh
|0%
|Up to ₹5 lakh
|5%
|Up to ₹10 lakh
|20%
|Above ₹10 lakh
|30%
|Income tax slabs under new regime
|Income amount
|Tax rate
|Up to ₹4 lakh
|0%
|Up to ₹8 lakh
|5%
|Up to ₹12 lakh
|10%
|Up to ₹16 lakh
|15%
|Up to ₹20 lakh
|20%
|Up to ₹24 lakh
|25%
|Above ₹24 lakh
|30%
ITR 1 or Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to ₹50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property, other sources (interest) and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 a year.
While ITR 4 or Sugam can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)) having total annual income up to ₹50 lakh and income from business and profession.
Check for errors before submitting your form as it can create complications, delay refunds, and even result in the issuing of tax notices. It is advisable to cross check details as per Form 26AS, AIS, and bank statements before final submission. Focus on ensuring accuracy that could prevent future notices or penalties.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax advice. Readers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional or refer to official Income Tax Department resources before filing their returns.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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