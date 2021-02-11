Govt paves way to allow FPIs to debt finance REITs, InvITs

"In this context, the Government of India as part of the Finance Bill, 2021 has proposed amendments in the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 and Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 with consequential amendments in the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of SecurityInterest Act, 2002 and The Recovery of Debts Due to Banks and Financial Institutions Act, 1993 to confer the power to Pooled Investment Vehicles (defined to include AIFs, REITs, InvITs etc.) to borrow and issue debt securities," the finance ministry said in a statement.

