Govt raises interest on 5 small savings schemes

The department of economic affairs on Thursday hiked the interest rates on three-year post office term deposit to 5.8% from 5.5% and on two-year term deposits to 5.7% from 5.5%. Interest payouts on SCSS and KVP were hiked by 20 bps and 10 bps, respectively. The KVP scheme will now have a tenure of 123 months, implying an interest rate of 7% against 6.9% earlier.

