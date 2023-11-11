Govt relaxes norms for PPF (Public Provident Fund), Senior Citizen's Savings Scheme, and time deposit account. Know here
The government has relaxed norms for small savings schemes including PPF, SCSS, and Time Deposit Scheme
The government has relaxed the norms for various small savings schemes. These include the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Senior Citizen's Savings Scheme (SCSS), and Time Deposit Scheme. These norms were relaxed as per a gazette notification dated November 9, news agency PTI reported. Currently, the government offers nine types of small saving schemes.