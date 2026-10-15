Govt renames NSAP as PM Samajik Sahayata Yojana, raises disability pension to ₹375; minimum age limit removed

The Union Cabinet has approved changes to the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), including new names for its pension schemes, revised eligibility criteria for disability pensions and higher assistance for eligible persons with disabilities.

For households relying on social security benefits, the changes could affect eligibility and the amount of monthly pension received.

The programme will continue for five years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31, with a total outlay of ₹53,428 crore, according to a Cabinet release issued on 14 October.

What has changed under NSAP? Launched on 15 August 1995, NSAP (National Social Assistance Programme) provides social assistance to poor households with 100% central funding to ensure uniform support nationwide. Eligibility for NSAP benefits is linked to the applicant's household being classified as Below Poverty Line (BPL).

According to the release, the National Social Assistance Programme will be renamed Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana. Its sub-schemes will also receive new names:

Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) will become Pradhan Mantri Vridhavastha Pension Yojana.

Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS) will become Pradhan Mantri Vidhawa Pension Yojana.

Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS) will become Pradhan Mantri Divyangjan Pension Yojana.

National Family Benefit Scheme will become Pradhan Mantri Parivar Labh Yojana. The Cabinet has approved changes to disability pensions, while pension schemes for senior citizens and widows, along with the family benefit scheme, will continue in their existing form.

How much disability pension will beneficiaries receive? Introduced in February 2009 by the Ministry of Rural Development, the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme provides monthly financial assistance to eligible persons with disabilities from Below Poverty Line (BPL) households.

Under the revised disability pension scheme, assistance will be ₹375 for beneficiaries aged 0-79 years and ₹625 for those aged 80 years and above, according to the release.

Previously, beneficiaries aged 18-79 years received ₹300 per month, while those aged 80 years and above received ₹500 per month.

The government has also lowered the benchmark disability requirement from 80% to 40%. The minimum age criterion has been removed, allowing eligibility from birth.

Under the earlier criteria, applicants had to be at least 18 years old and have a disability of 80% or more. The release states, “The criteria for benchmark disability under the scheme will be 40% against 80% at present.”

These changes align the scheme's disability eligibility criteria with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The Act necessitates the adoption of a 40% benchmark disability threshold. It also mandates disability-related assistance to be 25% higher than that provided under comparable schemes for other categories.

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When will the changes take effect and who will benefit? The government will issue guidelines covering revised eligibility, beneficiary numbers, and assistance rates under the disability pension scheme within three months.

The approval is expected to benefit 3.20 crore beneficiaries across all 36 states and Union Territories, according to the release. For eligible households, the revised disability pension criteria could improve access to social assistance.