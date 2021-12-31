For the current quarter, you will continue to earn an interest of 7.1% in PPF, 7.4% in SCSS, 6.8% in NSC and 7.6% in the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana scheme. Further the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will remain to earn interest rate of 6.9% and have a tenor of 124 months. Besides, the government has retained the interest rates on post office term deposits at 5.5-6.7% for tenors of one-five years. The interest rate has remained constant since April 2020.