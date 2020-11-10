Govt’s ex-gratia payment catches diligent credit card customers by surprise

Take an example of someone who had an outstanding credit card amount of ₹1 lakh as on 29 February and the bank charged him an interest of 3% each month or 18% for six months. If you calculate the simple interest on the outstanding, it would be ₹18,000. But if the interest is compounded, it would come to ₹19,405. The bank paid the card holder the difference between the two amounts, which is ₹1,405. But if the ₹1 lakh was a personal loan at 18%, the payout would be ₹344. These are just examples based on certain assumptions to explain the methodology. The real payout could vary depending on different factors.