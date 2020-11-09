Govt’s interest waiver is too little, too late

Firstly, when the moratorium was initially announced by the RBI for three months, the modalities were not announced. It was not clarified that for those three months, or another three months after extension, the EMIs were not being excused or frozen. The borrower was only allowed to not pay the EMIs for those six months. The public at large had no clue that if six EMIs are not being paid now and will be paid at the end of the loan tenure after, say, 10 years, it is not that six more EMIs will be payable after 10 years. Interest will be charged for 10 years, the amount will be compounded for 10 years and the number of additional EMIs payable after 10 years will be much more than six, depending on the rate of interest, amount, tenure and other factors. This awareness should have been run as a media campaign by RBI and banks. Only people in utter difficulty on cash flows would have opted for it, post the awareness. People who opted for it thinking it is a holiday and that “those 6 EMIs" can be paid later would not have opted for the moratorium.