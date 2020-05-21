Govt's senior citizen pension scheme extended but interest lowered: 10 points

Return: The scheme offers an assured return of 7.4% per annum for financial year 2020-21. Senior citizens can draw a minimum pension of ₹1,000 per month depending on the amount invested in the scheme. The maximum pension amount is limited at ₹10,000 per month. The minimum investment has also been revised to ₹1,56,658 for pension of ₹12,000 per annum and ₹1,62,162 for getting a minimum pension amount of ₹1000 per month under the scheme, according to official release. The insuree will receive a pension amount based on the premium given by an individual.