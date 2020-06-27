Govt to issue floating-rate bonds at 7.15%; should you subscribe?

The proposed bonds are relatively insulated from both these factors due to their government guarantee and six-monthly interest rate reset. A third parameter of comparison is returns. Comparing the potential returns of debt funds, which are affected by credit and interest rate risk with a fixed rate product is difficult. However, a rough method of estimating debt fund returns is to look at their yield-to-maturity (YTM) minus expense ratio. The YTM for most debt funds, other than those taking on lots of credit risk currently sits in the 5-6% range. Even if we take the expense ratio to be zero, this is a great deal lower than the 7.15% on the bonds. At the shorter-end, debt funds have YTMs of 4-5%.