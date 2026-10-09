GPF interest rate: Finance Ministry leaves 7.1% unchanged for Oct-Dec 2026 quarter—what govt employees should know

The Ministry of Finance has announced the interest rate applicable to the General Provident Fund (GPF) and other provident funds for the October-December 2026 quarter.

The notification is relevant for eligible government employees who contribute to these funds as part of their long-term savings and retirement planning. Here is what government employees need to know about the latest announcement and which funds are covered.

What is the GPF interest rate for October-December 2026? According to a resolution issued by the Ministry of Finance on 5 October 2026, the interest rate for the General Provident Fund and other similar funds has been set at 7.1% for the quarter from 1 October to 31 December 2026.

The Finance Ministry's resolution states, “It is announced for general information that during the year 2026-27, accumulations at the credit of subscribers to the General Provident Fund and other similar funds shall carry interest at the rate of 7.1% (Seven point one percent) w.e.f. 1 October, 2026 to 31st December, 2026. This rate will be in force w.e.f. 1st October, 2026.”

Also, the GPF interest rate was 7.1% for both the April–June 2026 and July–September 2026 quarters. The latest announcement continues the same rate for the October–December 2026 quarter, with no revision so far in the current financial year, FY27. The notification specifies the rate applicable to eligible balances for the quarter.

What is the General Provident Fund (GPF)? The General Provident Fund is a long-term savings scheme for eligible government employees only under the old pension scheme (OPS). In GPF, only employees contribute a portion of their salary to their provident fund accounts, where the accumulated contributions earn interest at the rate notified by the government.

The savings build up over time and can help employees meet their financial needs after retirement. The amount accumulated in an account depends on factors such as contributions, withdrawals, and interest credited over the years.

GPF is different from the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF). GPF applies to eligible government employees covered by the relevant provident fund rules, whereas EPF primarily covers eligible employees in establishments covered by the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act. So, this 7.1% rate does not apply to EPF.

Which provident funds are covered by the announcement? The Finance Ministry’s resolution lists the following funds and prescribes an interest rate of 7.1% for the October–December 2026 quarter.