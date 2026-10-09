GPF interest rate: Finance Ministry leaves 7.1% unchanged for Oct-Dec 2026 quarter—what govt employees should know

The Ministry of Finance has announced the interest rate applicable to the General Provident Fund (GPF) and other provident funds for the October-December 2026 quarter.
The notification is relevant for eligible government employees who contribute to these funds as part of their long-term savings and retirement planning. Here is what government employees need to know about the latest announcement and which funds are covered.
According to a resolution issued by the Ministry of Finance on 5 October 2026, the interest rate for the General Provident Fund and other similar funds has been set at 7.1% for the quarter from 1 October to 31 December 2026.
The Finance Ministry's resolution states, “It is announced for general information that during the year 2026-27, accumulations at the credit of subscribers to the General Provident Fund and other similar funds shall carry interest at the rate of 7.1% (Seven point one percent) w.e.f. 1 October, 2026 to 31st December, 2026. This rate will be in force w.e.f. 1st October, 2026.”
Also, the GPF interest rate was 7.1% for both the April–June 2026 and July–September 2026 quarters. The latest announcement continues the same rate for the October–December 2026 quarter, with no revision so far in the current financial year, FY27. The notification specifies the rate applicable to eligible balances for the quarter.
The General Provident Fund is a long-term savings scheme for eligible government employees only under the old pension scheme (OPS). In GPF, only employees contribute a portion of their salary to their provident fund accounts, where the accumulated contributions earn interest at the rate notified by the government.
The savings build up over time and can help employees meet their financial needs after retirement. The amount accumulated in an account depends on factors such as contributions, withdrawals, and interest credited over the years.
GPF is different from the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF). GPF applies to eligible government employees covered by the relevant provident fund rules, whereas EPF primarily covers eligible employees in establishments covered by the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act. So, this 7.1% rate does not apply to EPF.
The Finance Ministry’s resolution lists the following funds and prescribes an interest rate of 7.1% for the October–December 2026 quarter.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please refer to the official website for the latest updates and applicable rules.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.