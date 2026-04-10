GPF interest rates: How much are the latest interest rates on General Provident Fund? What Finance Ministry said

GPF interest rates: The Ministry of Finance has recently announced the General Provident Fund (GPF) interest rates officially for the April-June quarter. These rates will now apply on GPF, Contributory Provident Fund (CPF), All India Services Provident Fund, and other similar funds maintained by government institutions, the Department of Economic Affairs (Budget Division) said.

According to a Finance Ministry statement, the GPF interest rates for April-June quarter have come into effect from 1 April.

What is the GPF interest rate for April-June quarter? According to the Finance Ministry statement, the latest GPF interest rate for the April to June quarter has been set at 7.1%.

The rates are effective from 1 April to 30 June.

“It is announced for general information that during the year 2026–27, accumulations at the credit of subscribers to General Provident Fund and other similar funds shall carry interest at the rate of 7.1% (seven point one per cent) with effect from (w.e.f) April 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026. This rate will be in force w.e.f. April 1, 2026,” the statement by the Finance Ministry read.

The central government updates the GPF interest rate every quarter, in April, July, October and January. The rates are sometimes revised, but can also be kept unchanged.

In the April 2026 to June 2026 quarter, the GPF interest rates have been kept unchanged, meaning that there was no hike.

Who will be affected by GPF interest rates? Employees who save their pension funds on any of these 10 funds mentioned below are set to be affected by GPF interest rates —

1. General Provident Fund (Central Services)

2. Contributory Provident Fund (lndia)

3. All India Services Provident Fund

4. State Railway Provident Fund

5. General Provident Fund (Defence Services)

6. Indian Ordnance Department Provident Fund

7. Indian Ordnance Factories Workmen's Provident Fund8. Indian Naval Dockyard Workmen's Provident Fund

9. Defence Services Officers Provident Fund

10. Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund

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What is General Provident Fund? General Provident Fund or GPF is the provident fund meant exclusively for government employees. Under this compulsory savings scheme, every government employee must contribute a portion of their pay to save towards their future. When they retire or leave the job, they are entitled to receive the money accrued in GPF savings along with interest. The main objective of this fund is to offer a dependable source of income post-retirement.

PPF, EPF, SSY interest rates The Centre recently left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the eighth straight quarter, beginning April 1, 2026.

The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes have been retained at 7.1% and 4%, respectively.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5%, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will stay at 7.7% for the April-June quarter.

Meanwhile, the EPF interest rate was retained at 8.25% by the EPFO for this fiscal.