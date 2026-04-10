GPF interest rates: How much are the latest interest rates on General Provident Fund? What Finance Ministry said

GPF interest rates: The Ministry of Finance has recently announced the General Provident Fund (GPF) interest rates officially for the April-June quarter. These rates will now apply on GPF, Contributory Provident Fund (CPF), All India Services Provident Fund, and other similar funds maintained by government institutions, the Department of Economic Affairs (Budget Division) said.
According to a Finance Ministry statement, the GPF interest rates for April-June quarter have come into effect from 1 April.
According to the Finance Ministry statement, the latest GPF interest rate for the April to June quarter has been set at 7.1%.
The rates are effective from 1 April to 30 June.
“It is announced for general information that during the year 2026–27, accumulations at the credit of subscribers to General Provident Fund and other similar funds shall carry interest at the rate of 7.1% (seven point one per cent) with effect from (w.e.f) April 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026. This rate will be in force w.e.f. April 1, 2026,” the statement by the Finance Ministry read.
The central government updates the GPF interest rate every quarter, in April, July, October and January. The rates are sometimes revised, but can also be kept unchanged.
In the April 2026 to June 2026 quarter, the GPF interest rates have been kept unchanged, meaning that there was no hike.
Employees who save their pension funds on any of these 10 funds mentioned below are set to be affected by GPF interest rates —
1. General Provident Fund (Central Services)
2. Contributory Provident Fund (lndia)
3. All India Services Provident Fund
4. State Railway Provident Fund
5. General Provident Fund (Defence Services)
6. Indian Ordnance Department Provident Fund
7. Indian Ordnance Factories Workmen's Provident Fund8. Indian Naval Dockyard Workmen's Provident Fund
9. Defence Services Officers Provident Fund
10. Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund
General Provident Fund or GPF is the provident fund meant exclusively for government employees. Under this compulsory savings scheme, every government employee must contribute a portion of their pay to save towards their future. When they retire or leave the job, they are entitled to receive the money accrued in GPF savings along with interest. The main objective of this fund is to offer a dependable source of income post-retirement.
The Centre recently left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the eighth straight quarter, beginning April 1, 2026.
The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes have been retained at 7.1% and 4%, respectively.
The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5%, and the investments will mature in 115 months.
The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will stay at 7.7% for the April-June quarter.
Meanwhile, the EPF interest rate was retained at 8.25% by the EPFO for this fiscal.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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