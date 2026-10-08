GPF vs EPF: How provident fund advance withdrawal rules differ for government and private-sector employees

Both government and private-sector employees can build their retirement savings through provident fund accounts, but the contribution rules, governing bodies and withdrawal provisions under the two frameworks differ.
The general provident fund (GPF) is meant for government employees, who contribute to the scheme without any matching contribution from their employer. In contrast, the employees' provident fund (EPF) covers those in the organised private sector, with both the employee and employer contributing to the fund.
Individuals are allowed to access their provident fund balance before retirement under specified circumstances. However, the terms and conditions for taking an advance can differ between the two schemes.
The primary objective of both schemes is to provide a dependable source of income after retirement to employees of different sectors.
|Particulars
|GPF
|EPF
|Who is covered
|Government employees
|Private-sector employees
|Who contributes
|Employee only
|Both employee and employer
|Interest rate
|7.1%
|8.25%
|Administered by
|Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare
|EPFO
|Joining cut-off
|Employees who joined before 1 January 2004
|No cut-off
|Wage limit
|No such wage ceiling
|₹25,000/month
It must be noted that government employees joining after 2004 are not eligible for GPF because they are covered under the National Pension System (NPS). Hence, the withdrawal rules and other conditions only apply to those who are covered under the old pension scheme.
GPF subscribers can take refundable advances from their accumulated balance for specified purposes such as education, medical emergency, marriage, buying a house or purchasing consumer durables.
The amount that can be withdrawn is generally capped at 12 months of pay or three-fourths of the GPF balance, whichever is lower. However, the sanctioning authority can allow withdrawing 90% of the balance under some special circumstances, according to a blog post by Paisabazaar.
The sanctioning authority is required to sanction and credit the eligible advance within 15 days of the request. Subscribers do not need to submit documentary proof to raise a claim for a GPF advance. The amount withdrawn has to be repaid, with the recovery spread over a maximum of 60 monthly instalments.
Unlike a loan, no interest is charged on a GPF advance. Subscribers can also take multiple advances during their service, including while an earlier advance is still being repaid. If a fresh advance is sanctioned before the previous one has been fully recovered, the outstanding amount is added to the new advance, and the instalments are recalculated based on the combined amount.
Unlike GPF advances, EPF partial withdrawals do not have to be repaid, making them a permanent withdrawal from the member’s retirement corpus. An EPF member can also withdraw money for specified purposes such as marriage, medical treatment, and even during unemployment.
The amount an EPF member can withdraw depends on the purpose, which is not the case for GPF subscribers.
EPF members can withdraw up to 75% of their balance immediately after losing or leaving a salaried job. The remaining money becomes available only after completing 12 months of unemployment.
For education-related expenses for themselves or their family members, EPFO members are allowed to make advance withdrawals. This facility can be availed up to 10 times during the entire EPF membership.
Medical treatment falls under the essential-needs category, so there is no fixed limit on the number of times a member can seek an advance.
Salaried employees can also withdraw funds for marriage expenses of self or eligible family members. Such withdrawals are permitted up to five times during the EPFO membership period.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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